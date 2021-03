The residents of the complex of about 300 houses in La Loma Blanca, in the district of El Romeral de Molina de Segura, have been sleeping for a month with one eye open and the other closed; with the ear glued to the door and the mobile in hand; with fear shaking their bodies and their nerves on the surface. In the last thirty days, they report, the

This content is exclusive for subscribers Subscribe 3 months for only € 9.95