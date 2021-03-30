A movement to denounce sexual crimes committed in British schools has already collected more than ten thousand personal testimonies from adolescents and young people, creating a commotion that is already described as the ‘MeToo’ of education. The problem is not new, but both the institutions and the centers themselves do not seem to have acted with enough vigor to reduce sexual violence.

The Union of Secondary School Principals has released a statement, in which its general secretary, Geoff Barton, notes that “the media reporting on these testimonies has focused on the role of schools, but they actually involve young people in colleges and universities, in a wide variety of circumstances, often off-site, in situations like guateques.

Reading about forty testimonials posted on the site ‘everyonesinvited.uk’ confirms Barton’s point and adds another frequent factor, alcohol consumption by teenagers. The list of facts – rapes, assaults and harassment, obtaining images and blackmail, … grows as a product of anonymous writers who reveal what happened to them when they were ten or more years old, with ten being the minimum of the sample of those read.

A website that invited to leave testimonials has received more than ten thousand, all of them anonymous



The attention of the media, where those who studied in private schools abound, is concentrated in some striking cases among the most expensive. For example, in Highgate, in north London, whose annual fees are about 25,000 euros. Its director has received a dossier with 170 cases. Alumni of Eton, St. Paul’s, Westminster, Latymer, Marlborough, London Oratory,… are mentioned as perpetrators or victims in published testimonies. But private schools host 15% of the school population.

Criminal offenses



The BBC asked regional police just over five years ago to give them the figures for reported sexual crimes committed in schools from 2012 to 2015. The sum of the reported cases was a figure slightly less than 4,000 physical assaults and more than 600 violations. The head of child protection in the council of police chiefs, Simon Bailey, said at the time that they were “the tip of the iceberg.”

A committee of Parliament produced a report adding other data: a third of the girls between 16 and 18 years old had experienced unwanted sexual touches and more than 70% had called them a bitch or a whore. Among the cases described, there were unique events, such as sexual harassment between five-year-old boys and, somewhat more common, that men whistle at girls and adolescents when they walk to school.

The committee recommended that school councils prevent these behaviors with guidelines for all segments of the center and that inspection bodies, different from state and private ones, include in their reports the evaluation of the registration or prevention systems. The deputies claimed that the problem could only be solved by making “the teaching of sex and relationships” compulsory.

The strength of the complaints this time perhaps breaks what policeman Bailey points out in his comment on what is happening now, that some schools silence complaints so as not to damage their reputations. Former Highgate students have written a letter to their headmaster, who has acknowledged that “the testimonies are devastating.” He has apologized and promised an independent investigation. In its statement, the London Oratory points out that it has advised whistleblowers to go to the police, because they are criminal acts.

To the difficulties in amending a problem that, according to Bailey, has a global character, here is added a perhaps important difference with the ‘Me Too’ movement. Except for a few young women who are leading the complaint, the overwhelming majority of messages emerge anonymously on the internet.