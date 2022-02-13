The protest led by Canadian truckers against anticovid measuresconvened under the name of “freedom convoy”, provoked similar movements in Europe and New Zealand that this weekend took to the streets. Several of these groups had clashes with the authorities.

(Read here: Canada: Ontario declares a state of emergency due to protests)

Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’

The Canadian “Freedom Convoy” began in late January in the west of the country, following the anger of truckers who had to be vaccinated against covid-19, tested or isolated to cross the border between the United States and Canada.

A vast majority of the country’s truckers are vaccinated, but a group of angry anti-vaccine and like-minded truckers blocked off the center of the Canadian capital, Ottawa, with a loud and at times agitated protest.

By the way, the Canadian Police cleared the blockade of the Ambassador International Bridge on Sunday morning, which for a week had prevented the traffic of goods and individuals between Canada and the United States.

Dozens of officers arrested some of the anti-vaccine protesters who resisted leaving the protest. Windsor Police said on Twitter that they are making arrests and “vehicles are being removed.”

(You may be interested: 11 days of trucker protests in Canada, what is happening?)

Convoy of Liberty in mobilizations bound for Paris, France. Photo: EFE/EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

protests in Europe

Thousands of vehicles arrived in Paris on Friday from across France, with many participants hoping to blockade the capital to protest anti-Covid vaccination rules and other health restrictions.

On Saturday, a part managed to reach the Champs Elysées, in the center of the capital. The police fired tear gas and issued hundreds of tickets to disperse them.

Two months before the presidential elections, many supporters of this movement claim responsibility for the “yellow vests”, the popular mobilization that shook France between 2018 and 2019, triggered by the rise in the price of gasoline and which turned into a revolt against President Emmanuel Macron.

In Belgium, Belgian authorities said they would ban convoys due to converge on Brussels on Monday, following a call to protest circulating on social media.

While in the Netherlands, on Saturday, opponents of health restrictions arrived in trucks from all over the country in The Hague and blocked the city center for several hours.

The organizers called for an end to health restrictions.

In Austria, police banned any “Freedom Convoy” after reports that several hundred vehicles were to converge on Vienna.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, activists have been camping in the gardens of the Wellington Parliament for several days. The protests led to clashes with the police, who made more than 120 arrests. The number of protesters rose to almost 1,500 on Friday, as officers reduced their efforts to disperse the protests.

AFP and EFE

More news