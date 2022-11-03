the wave of murders continues in Irapuato, this Wednesday night there were 5 homicides in three criminal acts that occurred in three colonieswhat’s more two more people turned out wounds.

Authorities local confirmed to local media, death of 5 people in three different criminal acts which took place in the colonies Purisima de las Flores and Valle Verde.

In a first fact in the cornfields street from the colony green Valley On its corner with Calle Ferns, two people were shot to death while they were inside an establishment with video games.

In another incident that occurred on the street gannet from the Purísima de las Flores neighborhood, two more men were shot to death and in the same neighborhood but on the street Daisy flower one more man was shot dead.

In this last attack the emergency bodies found two people injured by firearm who after being stabilized would have been transferred to a hospital for further medical care.

It was reports to the 911 emergency system denouncing firearm detonations in the vicinity of the Valle Verde and Purisima de las Flores neighborhoods that alerted the authorities.

The bodies of the deceased persons were made available to the Public Ministry and were transferred to the forensic medical system to carry out the corresponding procedures.