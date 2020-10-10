Late Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan will be given a final farewell on Saturday at Janardhan Ghat in Digha. Self Paswan’s son and LJP president Chirag Paswan will offer him ashes. The funeral procession will depart from his Krishna Puri residence at 11:30 pm for Janardan Ghat. He will be cremated with state honors. He will be cremated at half past one in the afternoon.

Crying chirag paswan

Chirag Paswan wept while paying tribute to his father at the party office. The people present there also cried with him. The ambience of the office complex remained inconsolable. The office was so crowded that there was no space left for keeping mole. Those who paid homage at the party office included Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, BJP state president Sanjay Jaiswal, former union minister Radha Mohan Singh, Jap president Pappu Yadav, CPI-ML general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, VIP chief Mukesh Sahni, former MP Surajbhan Singh, Putul Singh Etc. were prominent.

Also read: Daughter, son-in-law and Pappu Yadav, who arrived to pay their last respects to Ram Vilas Paswan, were stopped at the airport.

Trouble in the party office till after midnight

On the other hand, his supporters and loved ones gathered at the LJP state office on Saturday to pay their last respect to their leader Ram Vilas Paswan. Workers from various districts reached Patna early in the morning. The Parthik body was brought to the party office from the assembly premises at 10.20 pm. Workers from the assembly to the office accompanied him. The slogan ‘echoing earth-sky, Ram Vilas Paswan’ continued. His son Chirag Paswan and nephew MP Prince Raj were also seated on the vehicle on which the body was brought. The leaders and activists remained in office till midnight for the last darshan. Prayers, bhajans, Kabir couplets etc. continued in the office till late night.

Ram Vilas gets Bharat Ratna

Pashupati Kumar Paras, the younger brother of Ram Vilas Paswan and Hajipur MP, has demanded that late. Paswan should be awarded the Bharat Ratna.