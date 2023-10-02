The scene is frequently repeated in several cities in the United States. A group of people break, out of nowhere, the windows of a store. Then dozens more appear and then launch a massive assault. The list of affected stores grows every week. Apple, Foot Locker and Lululemon are some of them.

The level of alert is such that the authorities have already coined a term to refer to these cases. They call them ‘smash and grab’ (break and grab, in Spanish), and they usually occur with similar characteristics: in broad daylight, in certain businesses and quickly enough to avoid a police reaction.

Last week it happened in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Between 15 and 20 people were arrested for participating in looting. Some groups of teenagers, with their faces covered by masks, broke shop windows, filled plastic bags with clothes, sports shoes and accessories, and fled when the Police arrived.

In that case, the riots broke out after Judge Wendy Pew dismissed all charges, including one of murder, against police officer Mark Dial for the August 14 shooting death of driver Eddie Irizarry, an incident that was recorded on a video. After a preliminary hearing, Judge Pew accepted the defense’s argument that Dial’s shooting was justified because was reacting to a threat to his safety.

In recent days it was California’s turn. A group of people entered a store of the renowned clothing brand Zara and stole several items of clothing. The assailants entered with hoods to avoid being identified.

According to US authorities, the five cities or metropolitan areas most affected by these cases of organized crime are Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland, Houston, New York and Seattle.

There is great fear among merchants. The American retail chain Target, for example, reported in recent days that it will close nine stores in four states starting October 21 due to theft and organized crime that, according to the company, threaten the safety of employees and customers “and make commercial performance unsustainable”.

And the National Retail Federation of the United States has said that that country is experiencing an emergency due to the rise of organized crime against stores and estimated business losses due to theft of all kinds at about $112 billion in 2022, a record figure if it is taken into account that the previous year, 2021, the losses were 93.9 billion dollars.

But what is behind these massive assaults on stores?

What the authorities point out is that This phenomenon of “blitz looting” is not new in the United States. In California – one of the states that reports the most cases -, for example, several assaults of this type were recorded during 2021, and that caused the governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, to promise to invest about $300 million in security over three years. .

California, in fact, is a special case, if you will. In that state, the most populous in the United States, the so-called Proposition 47 was approved in 2014, which basically made some crimes against property less serious if the person committing them does not have a criminal record, in order to alleviate overcrowding in prisons. Many sectors attribute the wave of looting to this measure, as they believe that many people underestimate the effects they may face for stealing.

The law, strictly speaking, states that anyone who steals objects whose value exceeds $950 will have committed a serious crime. Otherwise, it is considered a misdemeanor..

However, it is not the only one with measures of this type. In Washington state, where looting has also been reported, the limit is even lower: $750. Texas and other parts of the country have higher caps, up to $2,500, to classify low-value crimes.

For now, the authorities have focused on increasing the number of police in shopping centers or areas where there are businesses that have been looted. Companies, for their part, have chosen to hire private security, control entrances to stores and even store merchandise in boxes with locks.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

TIME