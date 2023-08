How did you feel about the content of this article?

Seoul authorities are on high alert as online threats rise | Photo: Freepik

Police in South Korea said on Sunday (6) that they opened investigation processes against 46 people for threats of internet attacks.

The statement was issued after two consecutive episodes of assassination attempts in the last week. The first took place on Thursday (3) inside a mall in Bundang, a neighborhood located in Gyeonggino province, where a 22-year-old stabbed 14 people and left one dead, according to local authorities.

Hours earlier, the perpetrator of the crime had already run over four other people in the vicinity of a subway station. On Saturday (5), the Suwon District Court filed an arrest warrant for the accused.

Another case happened on Friday (4) in Daejeon, where a high school teacher was stabbed. The main suspect, aged 20, was also arrested.

According to the agency Asia Newsthe police identified that the threats were posted mainly on debate forums, university student communities and social networks.

Public security authorities have announced a special mobilization to find possible suspects of masterminding the knife attacks in the country. The South Korean government has sent officers and detectives to 89 regions where criminals are most likely to operate.

Knife attacks have become more common in South Korea and have begun to worry the population, who are asking for state action in the situation.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol spoke out against the violent acts, stating that “ultra strong measures would be taken against the attackers”. He further classified the crimes as “terrorist acts against its citizens”.