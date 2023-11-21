Home page World

Jennifer Lanzinger

Emergency services searched for a young couple from Italy for days, then there was sad certainty. Italy’s Prime Minister chooses clear words.

Rome – After the horrific alleged femicide of the 22-year-old student from Italy, a fundamental debate broke out in the couple’s homeland. The case surrounding the initially missing couple has been making headlines in Italy for days. While 22-year-old Giulia’s body was discovered at the weekend, her 21-year-old ex-boyfriend was caught in Germany. After the student’s murder, Italy has now requested the extradition of the alleged perpetrator.

Missing person case shocked Italy: extradition of suspected ex-boyfriend requested

The student is to be tried in his home country for the violent death of his ex-girlfriend Ansa reported on Tuesday (November 21). The news agency relies on information from the Ministry of Justice in Rome. Shortly after the couple’s disappearance, the case made headlines in Italy and beyond its borders.

A video recording is said to show the attack on the young woman. Traces of blood also quickly raised suspicions of a violent confrontation. This has now led to a fundamental debate about how women can be better protected from relationship crimes.

Italy: Minute of silence in many schools – Prime Minister reacts

On Tuesday there was a minute’s silence at many Italian schools in memory of the murdered student. Prime Minister Giulia Meloni also spoke up. “Every single woman who is killed because she is ‘guilty’ of being free is an anomaly that cannot be accepted,” said the right-wing head of government. According to statistics from the Ministry of the Interior, more than 100 women have been killed in Italy since the beginning of the year – simply because they are women.

This Wednesday, the Chamber of Deputies in Rome wants to pass a draft law that is intended to better protect women. There should also be a campaign against so-called femicides. Femicide means killing women because of their gender. In many cases, the perpetrators are current or former partners.

Italy: Homicide of young student shocks entire country – ex-boyfriend arrested in Germany

The ex-boyfriend, who is now under strong suspicion, was arrested without resistance on Saturday evening (November 18th) on Autobahn 9 near Leipzig. His car had previously broken down after days on the run.

Investigators are currently assuming that the 21-year-old may have first killed his ex-girlfriend and then dumped her body in a ravine in northern Italy. The two students were a couple for a year and a half until the woman separated. According to consistent media reports, they remained in contact.