From: Bjarne Kommnick, Momir Takac

A wave of gastrointestinal illnesses is spreading across Great Britain. Researchers are puzzled about the increase in the infectious disease, which is atypical at this time of year.

London – More and more people in Great Britain are struggling with gastrointestinal diseases. For several weeks now, scientists have been recording an unusual increase in infections caused by so-called cryptosporidiosis pathogens across the country. People who get it suffer from severe diarrhea, among other things.

Researchers in Britain record ‘unprecedented’ rise in infectious disease

The experts presented their research results in the infectious disease journal Eurosurveillance and characterized the nationwide increase as “unprecedented and sustained.” From mid-August to early October, 2,411 laboratory-confirmed cases were recorded in the UK, including 2,032 in England, 163 in Wales, 127 in Scotland and 89 in Northern Ireland. Meanwhile, two other corona variants were also discovered.

Normally, a little more than 100 cases per month are expected during this time. This estimate is based on the infection situation in previous years. But this year, almost five times as many cases as usual were reported. For example, almost 500 cryptosporidiosis infections were reported at the end of September. It is assumed that the number of unreported cases is high. The data comes from routine surveillance, as cryptosporidiosis cases are reportable in Great Britain, as in Germany.

Infection with intestinal parasites possible through drinking and bathing water

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, cryptosporidiosis is caused by the intestinal parasite Cryptosporidium. There are mainly two types of it, with Cryptosporidium hominis being primarily responsible for infesting humans.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), infection with the intestinal parasite occurs through contaminated water, such as drinking or bathing water. “But transmission from person to person, animal to person or infections through contaminated food are also possible,” the RKI continues. Bacterial infections are the second leading cause of death worldwide.

Intestinal pathogen leads to diarrhea “with large fluid losses”

According to the RKI, the infection manifests itself primarily as watery diarrhea, which can “sometimes be accompanied by large fluid losses”. Accompanying symptoms may include abdominal pain, nausea, fever and/or weight loss. There is no specific therapy. If necessary, doctors treat with fluid and electrolyte replacement. Those affected should drink plenty of fluids. Infections usually last one to two weeks.

Increase in cryptosporidiosis cases at the end of summer is not unusual

The researchers do not know the exact reasons for the drastic increase in the number of cases in Great Britain this autumn. A moderate increase in cryptosporidiosis cases at the end of summer is not unusual as many people go on vacation and return from travel. They believe a local outbreak is unlikely as cases are rising in most parts of the UK.

“Our initial findings suggest that swimming (either in the UK or abroad), including use of swimming pools, and international travel to various destinations may underlie the current increase,” the study concluded. “However, at this point it cannot be ruled out that other sources, such as contaminated food, are contributing to the exceedance.”

