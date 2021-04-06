The soccer bubble burst. The situation you are going through Banfield, which reported that there is with 18 positive cases of Covid-19 -15 players and 3 members of the coaching staff-, it is a sign that the teams are not exempt from the pandemic. Without going any further, yesterday it was known that Matías Miranda, gymnastics midfielder, joined the list of 16 infected. Independent recovered Silvio Romero, but will lose his starting goalkeeper, Sebastián Sosa. The Uruguayan was infected for the second time. And in the Ascent there are more and more casualties due to the virus that hits everyone.

It is clear that footballers are not part of an island in a country where the wave of infections is growing and there is alarm about possible restrictions. There are already more than 100 cases in the First Division. And although they are tested weekly, some up to two or three times, they have the same risks as any neighbor’s child. Now,the practice of sport is harmful or the danger is outside the margins of the playing field?

There is a study carried out by the Department of Public Health and Science in Sport of Aarhus, the second largest city in Denmark, which concludes that the players are less than 1.5 meters – the recommended distance to avoid contagion – for a period average of 4.12 minutes per game.

Sarmiento decided to start wearing chinstraps until the start of the game. Photo: Sarmiento Press

Researchers Nikolas S. Knudsen, Manuel M. Thomasen and Thomas B. Andersen followed 14 Danish Super League matches in the 2018/2019 season. In each team they nominated an “infected footballer”. And they established a scoring system for each time another player passed near or in the area where the alleged contagion agent had been a moment before. The data was collected by a GPS.

The results of this monitoring showed that a player can be in a virus exposure zone for 1.28 minutes (87.8 seconds) during a match. The analysis does not include transmission by contact, something that can occur on the sides or at the entrances. The celebrations of the goals are recorded, when generally the footballers come to hug each other.

This analysis, which was taken into account in Germany, the first major league country to resume activity during 2020, explains why Marcelo Weigandt and Germán Guiffrey, who underwent a positive swab on Sunday but played in La Plata on Saturday, did not represent a risk to their teammates or the Lanús players. At least, on the playing field. The case of John, Santos goalkeeper, is another example. On January 6, in La Bombonera, he stopped with coronavirus. Boca asked for explanations and set off the alarms, but all his players tested negative.

Weigandt and his teammate Guiffrey tested positive after the match with Lanús. Photo @gimnasiaoficial

For Alejandro Roncoroni, Argentinos Juniors general and medical secretary, “there is no chance they will catch it at soccer practice”. And he added, in dialogue with Clarín, “what surrounds football is complex. Players live in a society where cases are growing alarmingly. And they are not strangers because they have families ”.

Although there is a protocol that indicates that changing rooms should not be used, there is another risk factor. A doctor with a journey in the world of baseball tells that “it’s hard to make them understand that you don’t have to share mate”. The soccer player’s ritual, that which is a tradition of Argentines in any group, is a situation that few avoid on campus. What’s more, some they even drink from the spout of the same bottle during hydration in matches. There is also a situation that has to do with transportation to the interior, either by bus or by plane. Then, of course, there are the roasts and the meetings that the footballers do outside the club.

“There is a relaxation of society. Playing football or inside the locker room, it is very difficult for them to become infected because the clubs are respecting the bubble. But when they leave the club, there is the problem. The women go out, the children go to school, then without knowing it, they put the bug inside the locker room. In clubs the temperature is taken, they are swabbed accordingly, football does everything possible to sustain the bubble. The schools travel in two buses, they do not bathe in the facilities, but it is increasingly complicated by what happens at the country level“, says Donato Villani, a doctor at the AFA.

Donato Villani: “Playing football or in the locker room, it is very difficult for them to get infected.”

Banfield was one of those who suffered the most from the coronavirus. “After the official tests of the LPF on Friday, where the players Emanuel Coronel, Jesús Dátolo and Luciano Gómez gave positive results and there were cases with symptoms, new internal control tests were carried out,” said the club in a statement.

Facundo Altamirano, Facundo Sanguinetti, Mateo Pérez, Gregorio Tanco, Alexis Maldonado, Juan Alvarez, Lautaro Ríos, Fabián Bordagaray, Giuliano Galoppo, Martín Payero, Luciano Pons and Juan Cruz were isolated.

Where did the contagion occur? In San Juan, where the team played against Vélez and won the pass to the Copa Sudamericana 2022. Who was patient 0? Nobody knows. But they shared a plane, hotel and changing room. And although all were checked and had a negative PCR, it is just a photo of the moment. The virus can be between five and ten days incubating in the body of the infected person.

The virus also affects referees. Men in black are no exception. Without going any further, Andrés Merlos and Darío Herrera were replaced in Colón-Argentinos and Vélez-Unión (Fernando Espinoza and Mauro Vigliano). And there is controversy over a situation that was experienced in the Ascent. Marcelo Habib, second of Federico Beligoy, sent a WhatsApp message to the leaders of the arbitration teams to inform them there would be no tests for the First National. For this reason, SADRA, through its secretary Guillermo Marconi, sent a letter document to the AFA so that within 48 hours it can restart the PCR and avoid contagion under warning of a complaint to the health authorities