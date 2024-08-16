According to the latest weather forecasts, summer is almost over. In the next few hours we will witness a major climate change that could be quite dramatic in regions such as Sardinia, Puglia and Friuli-Venezia Giulia.

Archive photo

Here’s what this new wave of bad weather will bring.

Bad weather coming in the next few days

It’s now official: the sultry and scorching temperatures to which we have been exposed for too many days are running out. Ministry of Health has in fact eliminated a large part of the red dots which until the other day characterized the map of Italy.

Archive photo

In the next few days the bad weather will conquer the peninsula, so much so that it will bring rain, thunderstorms and even a drop in temperatures of about 10 degrees. This phenomenon will manifest itself mostly in the North and will later also involve the regions of Central Italy.

The first big news will be on Saturday 17th August, when the number of cities with red labels will decrease as only Bari, Brescia, Campobasso and Palermo will maintain temperatures above average. At this point, however, the risk could concern another problem, the opposite one.

Three regions at risk of water bombs and thunderstorms

Starting from tomorrow all Regions will be affected by the climate change, although some areas may run into much bigger problems. For a few hours now the Sardinia It was hit by bad weather, especially in the area of ​​Nuoro and Cagliari.

Archive photo

Important events have occurred here water bombs which have caused significant problems and flooding especially in the countryside. There are also fears that some rivers may overflow, causing significant inconvenience to the population.

The situation will be very delicate also in Apuliawhere it was branched out yellow alert status. Severe thunderstorms could occur in this region as well as in Friuli Venezia Giulia. In addition to rain and thunderstorms, strong winds could also occur here. gusts of wind. It is therefore recommended to go out as little as possible and above all to limit going out into open spaces.