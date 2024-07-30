There China is getting closer and is ready to take over the market low cost in Italy. Eurasia Motor Company (EMC)after having marketed the brands Great Wall And Havalnow brings to its Italian debut the Wave 3 SUV with a bi-fuel engine (LPG/petrol). It competes with Dacia Duster And DR 5.0both offered in version LPG.
Wave 3 SUV LPG economy, features
Wave 3 is an affordable C-segment SUV, starting from 20,000 euros. In China it is sold in a fully functional version electricwhile in Italy it is available in the version bi-fuel petrol/LPG. Specifically, it is equipped with an engine 1.5 naturally aspirated 113 HP (83 kW) combined with a 5-speed manual transmission or of an engine 1.5 turbo 147 hp (108 kW) combined with a CVT automatic transmissionalso usable in 9-speed sequential mode.
Both versions are equipped with a system LPG Sequent Plug&Drivedeveloped specifically for Wave 3 by BRCwhich guarantees very low running costs and a total petrol/LPG autonomy of over 1,000 km.
Wave 3 What is the budget Chinese SUV like?
From an aesthetic point of view it offers all the characteristics of a SUV. At the front we find a large front grille, while at the back there is a spoiler and LED headlights united by a light band. Wave 3 also mounts only 18” wheels on tires 215/55 R18.
Inside, however, it offers plenty of space even for the rear seats thanks to the wheelbase of 2.632 mmand to a trunk of 360 liters which becomes 1,100 litres with the rear seat lowered. In the centre of the dashboard we find a 10.25 inch touch display managed by the proprietary Easy Connection software.
Wave 3 Prices, How Much Does the Cheap LPG SUV Cost?
Prices for the economical LPG SUV start from 22,000 euros (IPT excluded) for the Wave 3 with manual transmission, while it goes up to 24,000 euros for the one with automatic transmission.
Until the August 31, 2024on Wave 3 a 1,500 euro discount (VAT included), which lowers the starting price 20.900 euros for the petrol/LPG version and 18.900 euros for the petrol version (turnkey prices, IPT excluded).
→ 1.5T MT petrol: €20,400
→ 1.5T CVT petrol: €22,800
→ 1.5T MT bi-fuel LPG: €22,400
→ 1.5T CVT bi-fuel LPG: €24,800
Wave 3 technical features
|CHARACTERISTICS
|1.5 MT LPG
|1.5 TURBO CVT LPG
|Length (mm)
|4440
|4440
|Width (mm)
|1831
|1831
|Height (mm)
|1665
|1665
|Approach/departure angle (°)
|23/30
|23/30
|Minimum ground clearance (mm)
|182
|182
|Cargo space capacity (L)
|360
|360
|Step (mm)
|2.632
|2632
|Track width (mm)
|1.551 – 1.563
|1551 – 1563
|Kerb weight (Kg)
|1.396
|1453
|Maximum mass (Kg)
|1.636
|1753
|Displacement (cm3)
|1499
|1499
|Bore x stroke (mm)
|77×80,5
|77×80,5
|Maximum power (kW/HP)
|83/113 at 6150 rpm
|108/147 at 5500 rpm
|Maximum torque (Nm)
|140 to 5000 rpm
|214 at 2000 rpm
|Diet
|Phased sequential injection of petrol or LPG
|Phased sequential injection of petrol or LPG
|Fuel tank capacity (L)
|51
|51
|Nominal/actual LPG tank capacity (L)
|57/45.5
|57/45.5
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Automatic CVT
|Traction
|Front
|Front
|Steering
|Electrically power-assisted rack and pinion
|Electrically power-assisted rack and pinion
|Front suspension
|Independent wheels type MC Pherson
|Independent wheels type MC Pherson
|Rear suspension
|Torque bridge
|Torque bridge
|Braking
|Dual circuit power assisted with front and rear discs
|Dual circuit power assisted with front and rear discs
|Tires
|215/55 R18
|215/55 R18
|Emissions
|Euro 6D-ISC-FCM
|Euro 6D-ISC-FCM
|WLTP Low/Med/Hight/Extra-Hight Combined Consumption (L/100 Km)
|Gas: 10.7/6.8/6.2/7.1/7.3 LPG: 13.5/8.6/7.9/9.3/9.3
|Gas: 11/7.3/6.6/8.2/7.9 LPG 14.1/9.1/8.4/10.9/9.9
|CO emissions2 WLTP Low/Med/High High/Extra-High Combined (g/Km)
|Gas: 237.3/152.9/138.9 159.1/162.0 LPG: 203.7/134.9/123.7 141.5/143.0
|Gas: 240/161/145/181/175 LPG: 222/146/132/158/159
EMC Wave3 Photo
