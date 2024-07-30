There China is getting closer and is ready to take over the market low cost in Italy. Eurasia Motor Company (EMC)after having marketed the brands Great Wall And Havalnow brings to its Italian debut the Wave 3 SUV with a bi-fuel engine (LPG/petrol). It competes with Dacia Duster And DR 5.0both offered in version LPG.

Wave 3 SUV LPG economy, features

Wave 3 is an affordable C-segment SUV, starting from 20,000 euros. In China it is sold in a fully functional version electricwhile in Italy it is available in the version bi-fuel petrol/LPG. Specifically, it is equipped with an engine 1.5 naturally aspirated 113 HP (83 kW) combined with a 5-speed manual transmission or of an engine 1.5 turbo 147 hp (108 kW) combined with a CVT automatic transmissionalso usable in 9-speed sequential mode.

Wave 3, the new SUV from China with LPG engine

Both versions are equipped with a system LPG Sequent Plug&Drivedeveloped specifically for Wave 3 by BRCwhich guarantees very low running costs and a total petrol/LPG autonomy of over 1,000 km.

Wave 3 What is the budget Chinese SUV like?

From an aesthetic point of view it offers all the characteristics of a SUV. At the front we find a large front grille, while at the back there is a spoiler and LED headlights united by a light band. Wave 3 also mounts only 18” wheels on tires 215/55 R18.

The interior of the Wave 3 SUV

Inside, however, it offers plenty of space even for the rear seats thanks to the wheelbase of 2.632 mmand to a trunk of 360 liters which becomes 1,100 litres with the rear seat lowered. In the centre of the dashboard we find a 10.25 inch touch display managed by the proprietary Easy Connection software.

Wave 3 Prices, How Much Does the Cheap LPG SUV Cost?

Prices for the economical LPG SUV start from 22,000 euros (IPT excluded) for the Wave 3 with manual transmission, while it goes up to 24,000 euros for the one with automatic transmission.

Wave 3 rear view

Until the August 31, 2024on Wave 3 a 1,500 euro discount (VAT included), which lowers the starting price 20.900 euros for the petrol/LPG version and 18.900 euros for the petrol version (turnkey prices, IPT excluded).

→ 1.5T MT petrol: €20,400

→ 1.5T CVT petrol: €22,800

→ 1.5T MT bi-fuel LPG: €22,400

→ 1.5T CVT bi-fuel LPG: €24,800

Wave 3 technical features

CHARACTERISTICS 1.5 MT LPG 1.5 TURBO CVT LPG Length (mm) 4440 4440 Width (mm) 1831 1831 Height (mm) 1665 1665 Approach/departure angle (°) 23/30 23/30 Minimum ground clearance (mm) 182 182 Cargo space capacity (L) 360 360 Step (mm) 2.632 2632 Track width (mm) 1.551 – 1.563 1551 – 1563 Kerb weight (Kg) 1.396 1453 Maximum mass (Kg) 1.636 1753 Displacement (cm3) 1499 1499 Bore x stroke (mm) 77×80,5 77×80,5 Maximum power (kW/HP) 83/113 at 6150 rpm 108/147 at 5500 rpm Maximum torque (Nm) 140 to 5000 rpm 214 at 2000 rpm Diet Phased sequential injection of petrol or LPG Phased sequential injection of petrol or LPG Fuel tank capacity (L) 51 51 Nominal/actual LPG tank capacity (L) 57/45.5 57/45.5 Transmission 5-speed manual Automatic CVT Traction Front Front Steering Electrically power-assisted rack and pinion Electrically power-assisted rack and pinion Front suspension Independent wheels type MC Pherson Independent wheels type MC Pherson Rear suspension Torque bridge Torque bridge Braking Dual circuit power assisted with front and rear discs Dual circuit power assisted with front and rear discs Tires 215/55 R18 215/55 R18 Emissions Euro 6D-ISC-FCM Euro 6D-ISC-FCM WLTP Low/Med/Hight/Extra-Hight Combined Consumption (L/100 Km) Gas: 10.7/6.8/6.2/7.1/7.3 LPG: 13.5/8.6/7.9/9.3/9.3 Gas: 11/7.3/6.6/8.2/7.9 LPG 14.1/9.1/8.4/10.9/9.9 CO emissions 2 WLTP Low/Med/High High/Extra-High Combined (g/Km) Gas: 237.3/152.9/138.9 159.1/162.0 LPG: 203.7/134.9/123.7 141.5/143.0 Gas: 240/161/145/181/175 LPG: 222/146/132/158/159 Wawe 2 SUV bi-fuel petrol/LPG data sheet

EMC Wave3 Photo

