There EMC Wave 2 it is a compact Chinese SUV that arrives in Italy, the result of the collaboration between Eurasia Motor Company And Livan Autoboth belonging to the Geely Group. This vehicle, available exclusively with a petrol engine petrol or LPG with 103 HP and front-wheel drive, it debuts on the Italian market at a starting price lower than 20,000 euros.

The EMC Wave2, based on the Geely Group’s Livan X3, is a compact SUV with dimensions of 4.005 mm of length, 1.760 mm in width and 1.575 mm in height, with a step of 2.480 mm. Weighs 1.180 kg for the manual gearbox version and 1,215 kg for the one with the CVT.

EMC Wave 2

The mechanical configuration includes suspensions McPherson at the front and semi-independent suspension with torsion bar at the rear. It mounts four disc brakes on 16″ wheels with pneumatic tires 205/60.

The Wave 2’s cockpit features a classic, rational design, with an instrument interface that combines analogue and digital elements. A 8 inch central display” manages the infotainment system via touch controls. The design is minimalist, with physical buttons located under the monitor for climate control.

The cockpit of Wave 2

On the central tunnel there is the gear lever available in both manual and automatic versions, behind which there is a practical storage tray. The trunk has a capacity of 400 liters with the rear seats in use.

Petrol or LPG

The EMC Wave 2 can only be equipped with the engine 1.5 petrol aspirated with 103 hp and 140 Nm of torque, developed by Geely. This engine can be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic.

EMC Wave 2 Rear 3/4

When ordering, you can also choose a LPG kit produced by BRCThe declared consumption is 7.2 l/100 kmcorresponding to 13.8 km per litre of petrol.

Prices, how much does the Chinese SUV Wave 2 cost

The EMC Wave2 is already on sale at over sixty dealerships of Eurasia Motor Company in Italy. Prices start from 17,700 euroswith a supplement of 1,900 euros for the installation of theLPG system.

Until August 31, 2024, the Wavw 2 is available with a promotional discount of 1.750 euros on the list price. The final promotional price is 15.950 euros for the manual gearbox version and 17,450 euros for the one with automatic transmission (turnkey prices, IPT excluded).

The car comes with a full equipment list without additional options, including 16″ alloy wheels, electric mirrors, multifunction steering wheel, eco-leather upholstery, split rear seats, rear parking sensors with camera, cruise control, climate control, LED lights.

Wave 2 is only available with petrol or LPG engine

The automatic transmission version also includes a electrically opening roofkeyless start and a six-speaker stereo system. The car is available in five standard colors, with an additional cost of 350 euros for metallic paint.

→ Wave2 MT: 17,700 euros

→ Wave2 MT Gpl: 19,600 euros

→ Wave2 MT: 19,200 euros

→ Wave2 MT Gpl: 21,100 euros

