When he appeared in ZDF sports studio expressed himself Borussia Dortmunds Managing Director Hans-Joachim Watzke cautious about a possible contract extension with coach Lucien Favre. In addition, the 61-year-old showed himself about the move from Mario Götze to PSV Eindhoven “surprised”.
Lucien Favre has been under media surveillance since last season in particular. Twice the Swiss was runner-up with Borussia Dortmund, but especially after the playful championship in his premiere season and the subsequent complications in autumn last year, premature separation was brought into play again and again.
Reported during the week Sports picturethat the BVB professionals should have lost faith in a successful future under Favre. The alleged loss of confidence is justified by the poor results against supposedly smaller teams – by chance Dortmund lost 2-0 at FC Augsburg at the end of September.
In public, the club officials have always had their coaches backed up, including Hans-Joachim Watzke on Saturday evening in gym: “We are very satisfied with the work and he was never available,” said the managing director of Favre, who after all has “the best points average of all coaches”.
In addition, the level of FC Bayern was lower when BVB became champions in 2011 and 2012. “You could become champions with 78 or 80 points,” emphasized Watzke, who sent a declaration of war to Munich: “We’re trying to get back there.”
When asked about a contract extension with the 62-year-old trainer, Watzke was reluctant: “A contract extension largely depends on what Lucien wants. We just wait and see and sit down together in winter or spring. There are still some no tendency. “
He was much clearer about Mario Götze’s move to PSV Eindhoven. The future of the attacking midfielder had been discussed for a long time after his contract with BVB expired on June 30th. “That surprised me, but it might be a good decision,” said Watzke. In ex-Leverkusen-based Roger Schmidt, Götze has found a coach “who builds on him. When he is fully focused, a lot is possible.”
