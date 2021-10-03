Watford sacked Xisco Munoz less than a year after his arrival on the bench. He is the first manager to jump in this season of the Premier League, the top flight of English football. The Spaniard, who pays for yesterday’s 1-0 defeat against Leeds, leaves the team in 14th place in the standings.

Watford, which is owned by the Italian Pozzo family, said the appointment of a new coach is “imminent”. For his replacement on pole there is the former Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri, capable of winning a Premier League at the helm of Leicester.

