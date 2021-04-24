London (AFP)

Watford decided its return to the Premier League, after one season in the first division, by beating Millwall 1-0 in the forty-fourth stage, and Watford followed Norwich City, which preceded it at the end of last week, and resolved his return to the Premier League after one season also in first degree.

Two stages before the end of the season, Norwich City tops the standings with 93 points, five points ahead of Watford, who are 10 points ahead of Brentford, third.

After the end of the regular season, the 3-6 (Brentford, Bournemouth, Barnsley and Swansea City) champions will play play-off matches to determine the identity of the third rookie to the Premier League.