Minister of Ports and Airports stated that the department will take care of public policies in the sector and Dnit will take care of the execution of works

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filhosaid this Thursday (Dec 14, 2023) that the National Waterways Secretariat will be launched in January 2024. Since assuming the ministry in September, Costa Filho has expressed interest in creating a secretariat focused on the development of the waterways sector.

One factor that hindered the creation of the secretariat is that the Dnit (National Department of Transport Infrastructure), a body linked to the Ministry of Transport, is responsible for carrying out waterway works. As a result, there was concern about whether a secretariat without the capacity to execute investments would be efficient, but Costa Filho stated that the coordination between the 2 ministries will be beneficial for the country and will bring a new vision to the waterway sector.

In conversation with journalists, the minister said that maintaining Dnit as executor of waterway works was a request from the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). In this way, the Ministry of Ports and Airports will be in charge of the budget for waterway investments and the management of public policies, while the Dnit, which already has greater capillarity in the States, maintains its authority in executing projects.

“The budget is already with the ministry, the entire management part will be the responsibility of the ministry, but many of these executions, due to the Dnit having operational arms in the States, the Dnit will be in charge of carrying out”, said Costa Filho. The minister participated in the event “Infrastructure: Paths to sustainable transition”, organized by MoveInfra.

The minister also said that the new secretariat will start its operations with 3 waterways at the top priority. Are they:

Brazil-Uruguay waterway;

Amazon River waterway; It is

Tocantins River waterway.

Regarding the Tocantins River waterway, Costa Filho stated that the ministry hopes to receive all environmental licenses to begin demolishing the Pedral do Lourenço by the beginning of February. The investment for the work will be approximately R$250 million.

43 km long, Pedral do Lourenço is a rock formation on the Tocantins River that emerges during the dry season and prevents navigation in this stretch of southeastern Pará.

To guarantee navigation during all months of the year, works that increase depth are necessary, such as dredging – removing loose material from the bottom of the river – and demolition, which is the excavation of rocks to increase depth.

Airline tickets

Costa Filho stated that Brazil's main airlines will present their ideas to reduce the price of air tickets on the 2nd holiday (Dec 18, 2023). The minister stated that the companies were very responsive to the government's request and declared that the ministry is also working to provide compensation to the companies.

Costa Filho said that he opened a dialogue with the Judiciary to develop regulatory frameworks that curb the high judicialization of the airline sector in the country. According to IATA (International Air Transport Association), Brazil accounts for 98% of cases against airlines.

“It’s not overnight that we will lower the price, but this is the 1st step in raising awareness among airlines”said the minister.