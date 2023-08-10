Brazilian ports and terminals handled more than 616 million tons of cargo; data are from Antak

The waterway sector in Brazil had a record for cargo handling in the 1st half of 2023. There were more than 616 million tons, which represents a growth of 2.4% compared to 2021, the year of the previous record for the sector. The data is from antaq (National Waterway Transport Agency).

Compared to the same period in 2022, national ports performed 6.38% better. This growth is mainly attributed to the increase in the movement of essential commodities, such as iron ore, crude oil and soybeans.

One of the highlights of the year was the growth seen in March and May, with increases of 11.7% and 11% in relation to the same months of the previous year.

Exports

Maritime exports also increased, with 349.2 million tons shipped abroad in the first 6 months of the year, a growth of 9.4% compared to 2022. Bulk was the main part of exports, with solids and liquids contributing almost 90% of the total.

In addition to the record record of commodity exports, Brazil also shipped 2.5 million tons of frozen poultry meat in containers through its ports during the 1st half of 2023. It represents a growth of 9% compared to the first 6 months of 2022.

Navigations

Long-haul and cabotage navigation grew by 7.02% and 1.36%, respectively.

Inland navigation, in turn, registered an increase of 18.76% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Ports and Terminals

The TUPs (Private Use Terminals) also had a positive performance, with a total of 402.7 million tons handled in the 1st half of 2023, an increase of 7.67% compared to 2022. Among them, the Tpet oil terminal /Toil in Açu stood out with a growth of 99%.

The ports handled around 213.35 million tons, an increase of 4% compared to the same period in 2022. The Port of Santos led the movement from January to June, totaling 63.3 million tons.

This number represents an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period in 2022.