Government wants to hold 5 auctions in the next 2 years; Strengthening the modal is a priority for the Ministry of Ports and Airports

Waterway concession auctions in Brazil are expected to generate around R$4 billion by 2026. The government intends to hold at least 5 auctions to improve the development of the mode of transporting cargo and passengers through the country's river waters.

Increasing the participation of waterways in the flow of agricultural production is one of the priorities of water management. Silvio Costa Filho at the head of the Ministry of Ports and Airports. In addition to the auctions, the government should also start launching projects this year to unlock new investments and reduce bureaucracy in procedures.

The 1st waterway concession notice is scheduled to be published in December this year. This is the Madeira Waterway, which comprises parts of the States of Amazonas and Rondônia. Another 2 projects should be sent for analysis by the TCU (Federal Audit Court) at the end of this year.

The model for the concession of the Barra Norte (AM) canal is still under analysis. The expansion of the Tocantins Waterway is also under analysis, but the government has already informed that the resources from the privatization of Eletrobras will be used in the project.

Read the list of waterway concessions until 2026: