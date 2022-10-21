Home page World

Of: Catherine Brumbauer

A thunderstorm low continues to dominate the eastern Mediterranean. A waterspout has now formed off the coast of Cyprus and swept across a beach causing devastation.

Nicosia – A catastrophe of “biblical proportions”. So called the Greek daily newspaper Kathimerini the severe thunderstorms that swept across Crete last weekend. Two people died in the heavy rains and the infrastructure was massively damaged. Meanwhile, the storms have moved on to Cyprus. A huge waterspout has now swept across the beach of Ayia Napa with full force

Moment of shock: Waterspout sweeps across the beach in Cyprus

As Euronews English reported, the waterspout lifted numerous sun loungers on the beach and tossed them around. But no one was hurt, the portal continues, citing the local police. Passers-by fled. However, one or the other filmed the threatening sight and shared the impressions on the Internet. Numerous videos of the natural spectacle Facebook and Twitter show the tornado hurtling towards the coast, which is part of the Greek part of Cyprus.

A waterspout – that’s what the natural phenomenon is all about

A waterspout is a tornado that forms at sea. Extreme wind speeds whirl up water and suck it towards the clouds like a hose. It is currently a mild 20 degrees in Cyprus and the sea is still very warm. This favors the formation of tornadoes. Danger is imminent when they hit boats or land such as beaches.

A thunderstorm low has the eastern Mediterranean firmly in its grip. But weather improvement is also in sight in Cyprus. The sun is supposed to return this weekend.