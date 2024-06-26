Guadalajara and all of Jalisco will have rains this June 27 according to the Conagua weather forecast.

In the case of Guadalajara Metropolitan Areacloudy skies are expected all day with a 90 percent chance of rain with maximum temperatures of 26 degrees and minimum temperatures of 17.

For the mountain region of Jalisco, rains while the sky will be slightly cloudy with maximum temperatures of 31 degrees and minimum temperatures of 17 degrees.

In the Ciénega zone, 90 percent of chance of rain with partly cloudy skies and maximum temperatures of 28 degrees and minimum temperatures of 18 degrees.

For the north of Jalisco, a 90 percent probability of rains with maximum temperatures of 29 degrees and minimum temperatures of 16 degrees according to Conagua.

According to Conagua, the Jalisco Highlands will have maximum temperatures of 30 degrees with minimums of 16 and no forecast of rains.

Southern Jalisco has 90 percent of chance of rain with partly cloudy skies and maximum temperatures of 28 degrees with minimum temperatures of 15.

Puerto Vallarta will not have rain, and will have warm climates of up to 30 degrees Celsius with minimums of 21.