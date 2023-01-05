As happens with events of this nature, Internet users this Thursday, January 5, 2023, quickly posted videos and photos of the “Culiacanazo 2.0”so the TikTok social network proceeded to delete the accounts of its users who uploaded clips showing the deployment of criminal groups in the state capital of sinaloa after the capture of the drug trafficker Ovid Guzman Lopezson of the boss Joaquin Guzman Loera“El Chapo”.

Despite the call by the security authorities of the three orders of government for the population of Culiacan, Los Mochis and Mazatlan (mainly), they took shelter in their homes, many people put their lives in danger by going out to record videos and take photos of the clashes between hitmen and security elements of the Municipal and State Police, as well as elements of the Guard National and the Secretary of National Defense (sedena).

Likewise, recordings of trucks and heavy vehicles that were set on fire and with which the criminals blocked the exits and accesses, above all, from the Sinaloan capital after the apprehension of Ovidio Guzmán.

Before the wave of netizens who rushed to upload the videos to TikTok where you can see how, during the early hours and a good part of the morning of this Thursday, January 5, Culiacán was burning due to the actions of organized crime, the company ByteDance took care of delete the accounts of the tiktokers who posted these recordingsnoting that it is inappropriate content.

And it is that in the recordings that, as expected, went viral and reached all parts of the world exhibiting Culiacanazo 2.0 in all its splendor, you can clearly see the war operations of the criminals who tried to prevent the transfer of the leader of the organization “Los Menores”.

In the clips that became popular, particularly on Tiktok, the different equipment used by the users can be seen. hitmen of the Sinaloa Cartelas well as the burning of trucks, the bursts and the confrontations between the forces of order and the criminals of “El Raton”.

Why did TikTok consider the Culiacanazo 2.0 videos “inappropriate content” and delete the accounts of those who posted them?

In relation to issues of violence, within which are clearly framed what happened this Thursday, January 5, 2023 in Culiacán, the social network TikTok in its “Community Guidelines” it is very clear in emphasizing that content linked to acts related to criminal groups will be removed and, at the same time, the account of the person who uploads it.

“We will remove any content (including video, audio, livestream, images, comments, links, and text) that violates the Community Guidelines. We will notify those affected of our decisions, who can appeal them if they believe no violation occurred. We will suspend immediately temporary or permanent accounts and/or users responsible for serious or repeated breaches on our platform”, indicates the Chinese virtual platform in its Community Rules section.

In this sense, TikTok defines criminal organizations such as: “transnational, national or local groups that have committed serious crimes, including violent crimes (such as homicide, rape, robbery or assault), trafficking (in human beings, organs, drugs or weapons), kidnapping, financial crimes (such as extortion, blackmail, fraud or money laundering) or cyber crimes”.

Under the previous understanding, the viral social network asks its users not to publish content related to this type of organization, while in the “Weapons” section it makes it clear that will remove videos and photos showing firearms, ammunition, or explosive devices.

Likewise, Tiktok points out that the contents and accounts that show this type of violent material (such as the clips and images of the Culiacanazo), will be eliminated almost automatically without the need for another user to report it.