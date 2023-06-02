This Thursday, June 1, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) reported that more than 200 Nissan brand trucks have tire failures.

These are 233 of the Frontier V6 model, which run the risk that the upper inner edge of the tire would have been cut by the edge of the boot during the mounting process.

This could cause the cut to open and/or separate over time and could compromise the integrity of the sidewall and lead to a puncture, causing the tire to run flat.

To avoid this, Nissan said that they will inspect the spare tires and, if necessary, replace them with new ones.

Although in other cases, they will be able to replace all four tires, the Profeco alert assured.

Consumers will be contacted to make a review call, either by phone calls, text messages, emails, depending on the type of contact you have.

So far, neither the company nor Profeco have had any record of an incident related to this alleged failure.