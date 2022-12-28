The Water Commission of the State of Mexico (CAEM) reported that, due to maintenance work, it will completely suspend the drinking water service in nine neighborhoods of the municipality of Nezalhuacóyolt, State of Mexico.

As reported by the agency, from the evening of this Tuesday, December 27, until Thursday the 29th, the service of the vital liquid will be completely suspended, which will affect about 70,000 inhabitants of Neza.

This was reported by the mayor Adolfo Cerqueda Rebollowho specified that this service will be suspended for a period of 36 hours and the neighborhoods will be mainly affected:

Meadows of Aragon

Squares of Aragon

Valle de Aragón second section

Las Armas and Impulsora in the north of Nezahualcóyotl

Benito Juárez, State of Mexico and El Sol in the center of the municipality

As well as the La Reforma neighborhood in the eastern zone.

Therefore, the municipal authority called on the population to make rational use of water while the service is regularized and use it only in case it is an essential situation, in addition to storing it as much as possible.

Cerqueda Rebollo pointed out that in order to support the population in the distribution of the vital liquid, if they require it, while the repair of the water infrastructure is carried out, there will be pipes from the Decentralized Agency for Drinking Water, Sewerage and Sanitation (ODAPAS), in order to mitigate the temporary shortage.

He indicated that the tanker truck service is completely free and can be requested at the telephone number 55 2000 6600 extensions 1101 and 1105, and in case of residing in the north of Nezahualcoyotlon the phone 55 8494 2348If the operator or staff intend to charge you, report it immediately to the aforementioned numbers.