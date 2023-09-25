Crime does not rest, and the worst thing about it is that criminals are always in search of new techniques to get their way, which is why the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) made a important warning to the citizens.

Over the last few years, as you may have already noticed, the use of credit and debit cards, as well as financial services in general, has increased exponentially.

It is in this way that the State has created the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services, a decentralized body of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) which is responsible for the defense of users of banks and other financial operations.

In this way, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) constantly warns citizens about certain practices that can put them in vulnerable situations against criminals.

Waters! Condusef warns about NEW type of SCAM at home / Photo: Unsplash

In this sense, it was through their official social media accounts, where the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) warned about a type of extortion that has been growing more and more.

According to the publication made in the official account of the social network of the Condusef, a call is made to the Bank customers in Mexico warning that criminals are visiting homes pretending they work for financial institutions.

“Be careful with extortion at home. Don’t be fooled with the argument that they work for the bank. Be alert to #FinancialFrauds,” you can read in the publication.

Thus, the body of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) detailed that Criminals go to homes claiming to be employees of a bank in order to obtain the person’s personal and financial information..

It is in this way that Condusef pointed out that criminals often warn about alleged irregular charges on their victims’ bank cards, so they request that they provide them with important information about their plastic.

Waters! Condusef warns about NEW type of SCAM at home / Photo: Freepik

Due to the above, the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) makes it clear that this is a scam, which is why it urges citizens to, in such cases, avoid giving confidential data, to the time that they will have to go to their banks to corroborate what is happening.

