Rains in at least 13 Mexico states They are waiting for today, March 22by the entrance of a new cold front according With water.

He National Metereological Service of the With water warned this morning of the entrance of the cold front 41 that will affect the northeast and east of the country.

This will cause the cold front 41 bring rains in the southwest of the Gulf of Mexico and the Yucatán Peninsula according to the With water.

The states of Puebla, Veracruz, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo expect showers with occasional rains powerful.

For Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Tabasco, intervals of showers are expected according to the With water.

While in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí and Querétaro they are expected isolated rain.

It should be noted that the rains could cause landslides, flooding and flooding, in addition to coming in the company of electric shocks and possible hail fall.