Culiacán, Sinaloa.- The cold front number 33 Mexico will enter during the early hours of this Wednesday through the northwest of the country, which will cause rain and showers in Baja California and Sonora, while in sinaloa temperatures will be between 0 to 35 degrees during the same day, according to the weather forecast made by the National Meteorological System (SMN).

The dependency belonging to the Conagua explained that in income of the new cold front It will cause winds with gusts of 80 to 100 kilometers per hour (km/h), with possible dust storms, in Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua. While the Gulf of California, Durango and Coahuila will present winds with gusts of 70 to 80 km/h.

Similarly, the SMN indicated that there is a high probability of snow or sleet falling in the mountainous areas of Baja California, Sonora and Chihuahua.

For this Wednesday, cold front number 33 will move over northwestern and northern Mexico, and will interact with a polar trough and polar and subtropical jet currents. This will cause rains and showers in Sonora and Chihuahua, as well as isolated rains in Baja California Sur, as well as very strong to intense gusts of wind in the northwest and north of Mexico.

Likewise, conditions for the fall of snow/sleet are foreseen in mountainous areas of Sonora and Chihuahua

Rain forecast for February 15, 2023:

Intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm): Sonora and Chihuahua.

Isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm): Baja California, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca, Chiapas and Quintana Roo.

Possible snowfall or sleet: Sierras de Sonora and Chihuahua.

The low temperatures could generate layers of ice on the asphalt layer in the north of the country and dense banks of fog on highway sections.

Forecast of maximum temperatures for February 15, 2023:

Maximum temperatures from 35 to 40 °C: Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz, Campeche and Yucatán.

Maximum temperatures from 30 to 35 °C: Sinaloa, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Hidalgo, Puebla, Morelos, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.

Forecast of minimum temperatures for the early morning of February 15, 2023:

Minimum temperatures from -15 to -10 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Sonora, Chihuahua and Durango.

Minimum temperatures from -10 to -5 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Baja California and Zacatecas.

Minimum temperatures from -5 to 0 °C with frost: mountainous areas of Coahuila, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and the State of Mexico.

Minimum temperatures from 0 to 5 °C with possible frosts: mountainous areas of Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City, Tlaxcala, Puebla, Veracruz and Oaxaca.

Wind and wave forecast for February 15, 2023:

Wind with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h and dust storms: Chihuahua.

Wind with gusts of 70 to 90 km/h and dust storms: Sonora, Durango and Coahuila.

Wind with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h: Gulf of California, and with dust storms: Baja California, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco and Guanajuato.

South component wind with gusts of 50 to 60 km/h: Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo and Isthmus of Tehuantepec.

Waves from 2 to 4 meters high: western coast of the Baja California Peninsula.

Weather Forecast for the Baja California Peninsula

The SMN expects partly cloudy to cloudy skies with a chance of rain for Baja California. In addition, from a very cold environment to cold in the morning and freezing with frost in mountainous areas. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will be temperate.

The northwest wind from 15 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of 50 to 70 km/h and dust storms in Baja California, as well as gusts of wind of the same intensity in the Gulf of California. Waves of 2 to 4 meters high on the western coast of the Peninsula.

Weather forecast for Sinaloa and Sonora

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with showers in Sonora. In the morning, a very cold to cold and icy environment with frosts in the Sierras of Sonora. In the afternoon, temperate environment in Sonora and warm in Sinaloa. West component wind of 20 to 30 km/h in the region, with gusts of up to 90 km/h and dust storms in Sonora. Fall of snow or sleet in the mountains of Sonora.

Weather forecast for Durango and northern Mexico

For Tamaulipas, a partly cloudy sky with isolated rains is expected. While Chihuahua will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with possible snow/sleet fall.

The states of Coahuila, Nuevo León and Durango will also have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, but no rain. In the morning there will be a very cold environment with frost in the region, as well as freezing in Chihuahua and Durango.

In the afternoon, temperate atmosphere. Variable direction wind with gusts of up to 110 km/h and dust storms in Chihuahua; gusts of up to 90 km/h with dust storms in Durango and Coahuila, as well as gusts of up to 70 km/h in Nuevo León.