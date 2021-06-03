Riot it is synonymous with competitiveness and that means that when you enter a field, you explore it to the fullest. Such is the case of Valorant, his first first person shooter game, which will soon have a new version.

Be careful, we are not talking about Valorant 2 or some kind of spin-off, rather it is a new version for mobile phones whose announcement is surprising locals and strangers alike.

As sure you already know, Valorant is a game where teams of five players face each other on a map and must deactivate or activate a ‘spike’. The game is fast, accurate and very competitive, a detail that has already caught an audience that is currently captive.

Now, a year after the launch of the game, with several added maps and additional characters so that you have much more variety, the announcement of a mobile version appears which is a surprise.

Anna donlon, the executive producer of Valorant, recently declared that the game would only be brought to mobile as long as it meets a series of conditions. Everything indicates that it will be like that and it will not be a condensed version of the experience.

Data is scarce, but Valorant will reach mobile

We cannot deny that there is a strong market for shooter games on mobile devices. Have Call of Duty: Mobile, also Fortnite, PUBG, Free fire and soon Apex: Legends. Valorant it could fit without problems in this section with the development due.

Now, it’s worth noting that the executive producer of Valorant did not go into details of what the shooting game of Riot games On PC, however, we can expect good things from them thanks to the fact that they have us used to solid experiences like League of Legends: Wild Rift.

What do you think of this revelation? Would you like to enter Valorant from your cell phone? Do you think your phone supports it? Do not hesitate to share your answer with us through social networks.

