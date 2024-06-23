All of Mexico waits rains the day of today, June 23according to the forecast of the With water.

Due to a potential tropical cycloneas well as low pressure channels and humidity ingress, the 32 entities in the country will have torrential rains to showers.

For the states of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Nuevo León and San Luis Potosí, Conagua alerts intense rains with occasional torrential rains.

In the case of Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo, very heavy rains with punctual intense.

Coahuila, Guanajuato, Morelos, State of Mexico and Guerrero will have heavy rains with very strong points.

The states of Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Tlaxcala and Mexico City expect intervals of showers with heavy occasional rains according to With water.

While Baja California and Baja California Sur will have intervals of showers.

It should be noted that the coasts of Tamaulipas and Veracruz they wait for waves from one to three meters high.