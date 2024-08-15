Watermelons in Russia increased in price by 20 percent in July and August

In July and August, Russians bought watermelons at an average of 20 percent higher prices than a year earlier. This conclusion was made by Kontur.Market after analyzing more than 200 thousand receipts over a month and a half; the company’s research results are cited RIA Novosti.

During the same period last year, a watermelon cost an average of 57 rubles per kilogram, and in 2024, 68 rubles. At the same time, melons increased in price by only 3 percent — from 93 rubles per kilogram to 96 rubles. Despite the different price dynamics, 3 percent more watermelons were sold, and 12 percent less melons.

Earlier, a Kommersant source reported a possible increase in the cost of purchasing products for retailers by 5-40 percent in August-September. The reason for the jump will be an increase in the cost price, the rise in the cost of raw materials, logistics and labor.

At the same time, the head of Soyuzmoloko, Artem Belov, clarified that the increase is planned and should not lead to significant changes in the pricing policy of domestic retail chains.