Salads are the best: we have gone from seeing them as a side dish with any dish to turning them into the main dish on many occasions. There is nothing simpler than making a salad, and it is probably the most helpful thing to prepare after a hard day at work. There are thousands of types: here we are used to lettuce being the main base, but, for several years now, carbohydrates such as rice or pasta and proteins such as legumes, chicken or salmon have become completely public domain. The one we are dealing with today is of Italian origin, specifically, from Florence.

Prepare a panzanella It’s really simple: think of it as if it were a gazpacho without blending. Ingredients such as tomato, cucumber and bread are accompanied by a good amount of salt, vinegar, olive oil and a fresh, aromatic touch of basil. As with everything, there are thousands of variations: this one, in particular, will have a part of watermelon and a touch of mustard to give it a little more play. Take it very cold and you will see that it is not all so difficult.

Time : 35 minutes Difficulty : Don’t dive into the delicious dressing that remains at the bottom. Ingredients For 2 people 2 tomatoes (ripe and delicious; not salad tomatoes – I hate them)

100 g of watermelon

A piece of seedless cucumber

1/4 red onion

100 g of toasted bread

8 sprigs of fresh basil

1 clove of garlic

1.5 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Extra virgin olive oil

Sherry Vinegar

Salt to taste

Black pepper Instructions 1. Wash the tomatoes and cut them into small pieces. Salt them and leave them in a colander to drain the water into a bowl in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. 2. Break up the bread with your fingers, season the pieces with salt and pepper, add oil and bake at 180ºC until golden and toasted. 3. To the water released by the tomato, add the mustard, crushed and chopped garlic, vinegar, oil, salt and pepper to taste. Stir while emulsifying and, if there is not enough seasoning, add a little cold water. 4. Add the tomato, onion, cucumber, watermelon, toast, basil and vinaigrette. Stir and let sit for five minutes before serving.

