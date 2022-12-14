Yesterday another video game has arrived from Square Enix to close the year Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunionwhich works as a remastering of the classic released for PSP a few years ago. And now, something curious has been reported within it, because it seems that they took an image that carries the watermark of Getty Images.

In a certain part of the adventure of Zack , there is a mission that leads the character to fulfill his duties in a certain decorated mansion of the saga, there are many paintings on the walls and from what is reported, one of them carries the famous watermark. Given this, websites such as Kotaku tracked down the why of copyright and turn out to be a work of john crowther which represents the ludgate circus in London.

This little bug seems to have a certain constant, since it keeps showing up in more sections of the game, that means that Square Enix did not change in time the image set as placeholder style. Or on the contrary, they did not pay the rights to use the photograph, so in the end they kept said mark for posterity, unless they fix it in the future.

Remember that Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: These kinds of details are something that can simply be given unintentionally, although now that many people know about the watermark, they will surely want to get to that part of the game to see for themselves.