The bloodshed and horror of the Battle of Waterloo has been laid bare during an excavation led by British military veterans and archaeologists, which brought to light amputated limbs and remains of horses slaughtered to be spared further suffering.

At least 20,000 men – and probably many more – were killed in the epic battle of 1815when British officer the Duke of Wellington and a European alliance defeated Napoleon’s French forces in a decisive and bloody clash that determined the balance of power in Europe for nearly a century.

The discovery took place on a farm in Mont-Saint-Jean, Belgiumwhere a Duke’s field hospital stood during the battle. In 2022, during a previous mission, remains of horses, amputated limbs and a soldier buried alone were found. Archaeologists returned this month to what they call “a purpose-built pit, probably designed to quickly clear the hospital of blood” after the battle.. Inside human and animal remains were foundseparated by a barrier of ammunition boxes, torn from the soldiers’ leather bags.





The archaeological director, Professor Tony Pollard of the University of Glasgow, said: ‘I can’t think of any other site that has this combination of features – it’s really unique, in Napoleonic archaeology and beyond.. The arrangement of the trench, with all the animal remains on one side of the barrier of ammunition boxes and all the human remains on the other, strongly suggests that the men who buried this person tried to afford him some level of dignity and respect, despite the horrific scene they faced as they cleared the field hospital of its dead.





«On other Napoleonic battlefields – the historian continues – we have mass graves with human beings. We have graves with horses. We even have graves with horses and human beings. Nowhere else in the archaeological record do we have this combination of limbs, a burial, and horses put down..»

In the northern part of the trench, the team recovered the remains of an ox and at least seven horses, some of which show possible signs of butchery.and three killed with a musket bullet to the head.

To the south, archaeologists have found a pile of amputated human limbsmany of which still show obvious signs of removal using a surgeon’s saw, alongside the complete human skeleton discovered in 2022.

“What we have here is a snapshot of what happened after the battle,” Pollard explained.. “This includes removing all elements of uniform from a dead soldier, putting down wounded horses, eating and continuing to survive.” Pollard is the academic director of Waterloo Uncovered, a veterans’ support charity, which organised the dig.





Clive Jones, a volunteer on the dig and a veteran of the Welsh Guards, said discovering the horses brought back memories of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing.which killed four soldiers and seven cavalry horses. On the same day, seven members of the army band were killed in an attack in Regent’s Park. Jones, then stationed with the Royal Cavalry in Knightsbridge, was drinking coffee in the stables when he heard the sound of hooves. “And three horses came galloping up the ramp, back into the stable area, and each one went back to its own box where it lived,” he recalled.





“They were covered in blood.” More than 42 years later, discovering the skeletons of the horses at Waterloo made him relive that day. «[Mi] It makes you think of the suffering of horses in 1982… and that surprised me. I imagined this horse limping on the side of a ditch [nel 1815] with three legs and then it was knocked down, and I went back to what I saw in 1982 in Knightsbridge.” The dig and the help from the association offer veterans “a safe environment” where they can tell “things they wouldn’t have been able to tell someone who had never been in the military.”.