Knowing is always better than not knowing, because it helps to perceive where the unknowns reside and therefore is a safe way to clear them. Eyes that do not see, heart that does not feel, we usually say, but the heart does not usually need the eyes to feel that something is wrong, that nothing will ever be the same. Who prefers not to know is betraying his own human nature, a fabric made of curiosity, inquiry and discovery. Sociologists say that group life would be unfeasible if secrets did not exist, and it sure is true, but the reason is that we have not been educated to accept naturally that people lie and that you never get to know anyone for more than sleep with him. Knowing is always better than not knowing.

