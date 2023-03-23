The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Water Water Foundation, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, affirmed the Foundation’s commitment to continuing its journey to make a positive change in the lives of millions around the world by providing them with clean water, and turning their dream of obtaining clean and safe water into a reality.

This came on the occasion of World Water Day, which falls on March 22 of each year, and is held this year under the slogan “Be the change you want to see in the world.”

Al Tayer said: We are following in the UAE Water Water in the footsteps of the founding fathers, and we continue the march of giving that was laid out by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and reinforced by the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God preserve him. God, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to mobilize energies for the prosperity of the charitable industry and humanitarian work, and to expand the circle of its fruits and effects in various parts of the world.

Al Tayer added: In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, the Foundation translates the lofty principles of the true Islamic religion based on brotherhood and solidarity, and the inherent values ​​of the noble Emirati society, calling for extending a helping hand to the needy everywhere. In the Year of Sustainability in the United Arab Emirates, we seek to consolidate the UAE’s position on the map of the most giving countries around the world, by continuing our effective contribution to ending the global water crisis by developing innovative solutions to water scarcity problems, advancing the process of sustainable growth, and achieving economic and social development. , by providing water to the needy and afflicted around the world, especially in light of the worsening global water crisis, as the United Nations announced that one out of every three people in the world does not have access to safe drinking water, and more than two billion people live in countries that do not There is sufficient water supply.

Al Tayer indicated that Watering the Emirates, under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, has succeeded since its establishment in March 2015 until the end of 2022 in positively affecting more than 13.6 million people in 37 countries around the world, through implementing More than 1,000 sustainable water projects around the world, pointing out that the projects implemented by the Corporation during the year 2022 range from digging artesian wells and wells equipped with hand pumps, extending water distribution networks, and launching the water, sanitation and hygiene program. Al Tayer stressed that the Foundation’s goals are not limited to securing potable water for those who need it only, but rather it works to integrate innovative and sustainable technologies to be part of the solution to the global water crisis. Water launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, with a total prize pool of one million US dollars.

The award aims to encourage research institutions, individuals and innovators from all over the world to find new and innovative technologies for the production, distribution, storage, monitoring, purification and desalination of water using renewable energy to address the problem of water scarcity.

The Foundation concluded three sessions of the award to date, during which 31 winners from individuals, leading institutions and research centers were honored.

The award includes four main categories: “Innovative Projects Award”, “Innovation in Research and Development Award”, “Young Innovations Award” and “Innovative Crisis Solutions Award”.

During the current year, the Foundation took the initiative to provide drinking water bottles to support the relief efforts for those affected by earthquakes in the Syrian Arab Republic and the Turkish Republic, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, as the Emirates Water Company provided 50,000 cartons of drinking water bottles from Mai Dubai. .

The Foundation also launched its annual Ramadan campaign 2023 for the ninth year in a row to distribute water bottles to workers’ homes, needy families, mosques and iftar tents for fasting people across the UAE, in cooperation with Mai Dubai and 14 charities and local destinations during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Foundation intends to expand the scope of the positive impact by working with its strategic partners to implement new projects outside the country to help the affected communities suffering from water scarcity.