Cingolani decree postpones the go-ahead for excavations for the construction of the artificial watercourse. Requested additions to the “deficient” and “late” project. The Municipality: in a few days we will solve everything

Genoa – The construction of the Waterfront canal, the waterway that will connect the Fiera to the ancient port, is at a standstill. He blocked it the Ministry of Ecological Transition with a decree, two days ago, which asks the Municipality, responsible for the project, to integrate the documents. These are not insignificant documents and have to do with the risk of contamination of the earth and rocks resulting from the excavation.

Subscribe to read too