With the arrival of winter and low temperatures, what we most want is to stay at home and prepare a delicious dish to warm up. The truth is that the gastronomy of Spain It has an endless number of traditional recipes based on broths, creams and other foods with which to reduce the feeling of cold.

The most typical are the puchero, the cooked, fabada or lentilsbut our country has numerous dishes that are a true delight and ideal for warming up the body in months like December and January. Although in Canary Islands The cold is not very common, they also include in their recipe book some preparation for when the thermostat drops a couple of degrees.

We talk about watercress stewa dish widely consumed on the islands of Spain and which, although it is prepared differently in each one, consists of a broth that includes watercress, potatoes, chickpeas and beans, along with other ingredients such as meat, carrots, tomato , corn and pepper. Without a doubt it is a delight, easy to do and with which you will enjoy an exquisite meal from the comfort of your home.

Ingredients for watercress stew



The ingredients used for this recipe are for approximately four people.

Half kg of watercress.

2 ears of corn.

1 pork rib.

2 potatoes.

A quarter of white beans.

1 carrot.

1 onion.

1 tomato.

1 green pepper.

Extra virgin olive oil.

Dye.

Paprika and salt.

Watercress stew recipe



Let the white beans soak for approximately 24 hours. We put a pot on the fire with the ribs and beans and we cover with water. We let it cook for at least twenty minutes. We add the rest of vegetables with a splash of oil and season with salt and paprika. We include a touch of coloring to give it that desirable yellow tone. We cook all the ingredients during about an hour over medium heat and once ready we serve and enjoy.

Watercress is considered a very healthy food due to its high nutritional density. t.otsuka

Properties of pork

Pork is characterized by being a food that provides a high protein valuebut beyond that, it has other important properties for health. However, it should be noted that it is not a food that is recommended to be consumed frequently, since it contains a high fat value.

Apart from these two aspects, it constitutes a great source of minerals such as iron and zincwhich play a vital role in the immune system; They also help supply oxygen to cells and tissues through the bloodstream. Likewise, it provides vitamins such as B-12 and D, helping maintain bones and nervous system.

The nutritional value per 100 g of pork is:

281 kcal.

23.60 gr of fat.

78 mg of cholesterol.

75 mg sodium.

17.10 g of proteins.





Properties of beans



Beans are foods that have a high protein and dietary fiber content. In relation to minerals and vitamins, they stand out for being a source of calcium and selenium and have high content of iron, phosphorus, magnesium, zinc, potassium, thiamine, niacin and B6. It is also worth highlighting the content of phenolic compounds.

It is important that those legumes that have important health benefits are a regular part of our diet because nutritionally this group of foods stands out, not only for its composition, but also for its low cost and easy storage.

