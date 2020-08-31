Basil increases strength – Use of Tasali does not allow the diseases caused by water to dominate the body. Tulsi has iron, antioxidants, antiinflammatory properties and anti bacterial properties. All these work to keep the body healthy.

Keep the stomach fine and prevent infection – People who use basil regularly, their stomach is usually fine. Just avoid the consumption of Tulsi in the month of May-June as Tulsi Taseer has a hot tendency.

Garlic is like nectar – You must have also heard an old saying about garlic, it is said that if garlic had a medicinal element, then garlic would become nectar… Now you think that amrit is not right but the characteristics around nectar are Keeps garlic.

Use garlic in these ways If you use garlic regularly and in limited quantities in lentils, vegetables and chutneys, the germs that spread the infection are not able to negatively affect your digestive system. Because garlic works to increase the body’s immunity. Abdominal cramps and loose potty, know the home ways to deal with this condition

Eating raw tomatoes is beneficial – Tomato vegetable is not as beneficial for health in the hot and rainy season, as it gets in winter. But eating raw tomato in salad form is beneficial in every season.

Tomatoes are rich in antioxidants -Tomater is rich in antioxidants. It is helpful in increasing hemoglobin in the body, purifying blood and protecting it from infectious diseases. So in tomato in the form of lettuce and juice in monsoon, be sure to eat tomatoes.

Gourd juice -Lauki juice works to increase the immunity of the body and correct the digestive system. If you consume gourd juice 3 to 4 times a week in the morning then you will get immense benefits. Keep in mind that such juices are not consumed in large quantities at one time. Gourd juice prevents diarrhea, loose motion, indigestion etc. Add black salt to gourd juice and consume it. This enhances its taste and properties.

Mint is very beneficial -Pudina is among the few herbs that possess antifungal and antibacterial properties as well as some amount of vitamin-D. By using mint in lentils, chutneys, salads, etc., you can avoid diseases caused by infected water.

In the rainy season there is a fear of spreading the infection in many ways. In this season, along with infectious fever, water-borne infectious diseases spread very fast. Because in the rainy season water easily spreads the infection. Learn about the things that you can protect yourself from these seasonal infections after including them in your daily diet…