Bottled water, Italy has the highest consumption in Europe

With an average of 252 liters per capita, Italy has the highest consumption of bottled water in Europe and, between 2022 and the first part of 2023, we also broke all our previous records. Alarming dimensions, those of the water market (five times larger than that of Great Britain), which really make us reflect on our propensity to consume bottled water. Some top players in the sector are among the protagonists of our economy. As the site reports Altavia.Italythe revenues of the San Pellegrino Group, for example, correspond to 0.2% of our tax revenues, and its employees are 0.13% of Italian workers.

The habit of consumption of bottled water has a direct influence on the entire beverage trade, driving downwards, for example, the sales of soft drinks which remain among the lowest in the European Union and pushing modified H20-based products, such as those of Ferrarelle and Levissima which offer waters with the addition of vitamins and plant extracts or the newly arrived Sant’Anna Pro, enriched with proteins and zinc. But the size of the bottled water market is also there cause of some specific problems of our country, and represent an obstacle to social and economic development. The EU’s request to make drinking water accessible to the whole community, in particular to the most fragile income brackets, is almost never guaranteed even by simple everyday behaviors which instead take place in other countries (see France and Spain) where it is normal , in the restaurant and bar, have free tap water instead of bottled water.

