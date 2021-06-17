In order to Andy Warhol the Coke it is democratic in the sense that it is exactly the same for all people. He wrote: “A queue is a queue, and no money in the world can make you find a better one than the one the beggar on the corner is drinking. All queues are the same and all queues are good. Liz taylor he knows it, the president knows it, the beggar knows it, and you know it. “

But Cristiano Ronaldo does not know. Coca-Cola is bad for him. This is what he did see the other day when, with a serious gesture, he removed two bottles from the table where he was going to give the press conference. He held up a bottle of water and growled, “Water. Not Coke.” Perhaps concerned for the health of the world’s children, he did so with the tone with which a father reprimands his offspring. Later, aware that any gesture of his has enormous repercussions, he smiled mischievously, happy with the little mischief, seeking knowing glances among the journalists.

Go ahead, it seems to me very good news that footballers take the initiative and ensure a better world. I do not believe that because Cristiano lives up to his name and preaches universal love world peace will be achieved, but it is evident that he has enormous power to influence the opinions and ways of life of many people. However, we will agree that, already set, he could set more ambitious goals, as a good winner that he is. You don’t have to look far, just turn your head and look at the logos behind you at press conferences. For example: that company that pays eight euros an hour to its employees or that other that falsified the emissions of CO2 of their vehicles.

Speaking of vehicles: Ronaldo, who until proven otherwise is one person, has three Ferrari, two Lamborghini, two Bugatti, two Mclaren, two Rolls-Royce, a Porsche, a Koenigsegg, a Bentley, a Range Rover, various Audi and a Mercedes. That someone at the next appearance reminds you that climate change threatens to extinguish all life on earth and yell at you, please: water yes, but by bicycle, not by car!