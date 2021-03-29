Parks Department workers have accidentally busted the main water supply in They are Castelló sending a spectacular fountain of water into the air.

It happened at 07:45 this morning when the workers were trying to plant a tree in Gran Via Asima. They didn’t notice the pipe and as soon as they started drilling a huge spout of water flew into the air.

EMAYA managed to close the tap and cut off the supply, which has left a number of business in the area without water.