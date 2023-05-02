Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Water transport | The Saimaa canal will be opened to traffic today, despite the sanctions

May 2, 2023
Water transport | The Saimaa canal will be opened to traffic today, despite the sanctions

The EU's sanctions against Russia do not prevent traffic on the Saimaa Canal in accordance with the sanctions regulations.

Saimaa the canal will be opened to traffic today.

During the sailing season, the canal is open to ship traffic around the clock. The sailing season lasts until the end of this year.

The Saimaa canal is 43 kilometers long. Almost half of the length of the canal is located in the area leased from Russia. The lease agreement for the channel is an international agreement that has been approved by the parliament.

of the EU Sanctions against Russia do not prevent traffic on the Saimaa Canal in accordance with the sanctions regulations.

