Water transport | One died after the boat hit the island between Taivassalo and Kustavi

The accident happened around midnight. Three people aged between 35 and 45 were involved, says the Western Finland Coast Guard.

The dead person was a passenger on the boat, the police say.

The group had stumbled upon the island in the dark on an open motor boat. As a result of the accident, one person was forced into the water, says the coast guard.

According to the police, the driver of the boat is suspected to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident. The investigation is in the initial stages.