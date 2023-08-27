Sunday, August 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Water transport | One died after the boat hit the island between Taivassalo and Kustavi

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Water transport | One died after the boat hit the island between Taivassalo and Kustavi

The accident happened around midnight on the night before Sunday. The party of three had run into the island in the dark, according to the Western Finland Coast Guard.

In actual Finland one person died in a water traffic accident between Taivassalo and Kustavi on the night before Sunday, says Southwestern Finland police.

The accident happened around midnight. Three people aged between 35 and 45 were involved, says the Western Finland Coast Guard.

The dead person was a passenger on the boat, the police say.

The group had stumbled upon the island in the dark on an open motor boat. As a result of the accident, one person was forced into the water, says the coast guard.

According to the police, the driver of the boat is suspected to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident. The investigation is in the initial stages.

#Water #transport #died #boat #hit #island #Taivassalo #Kustavi

See also  Denmark | Demonstrators burned the Koran in Copenhagen
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Why drivers become wrong-way drivers

Why drivers become wrong-way drivers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result