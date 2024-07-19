Water transport | Boating culture in Helsinki arouses disapproval and dangerous situations – Police: the rules are known “incredibly poorly”

Water transport|During the past boating season, the police have recorded more traffic fines on the water than last year. In the long term, however, the boating culture has improved, the coast guard estimates.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. The water transport culture in Helsinki worries maritime entrepreneurs. During the past season, the police have recorded 126 traffic violation fees or fines for water vehicles. That’s more than last year at this time. Over the years, the average size of boats and the power of engines have grown considerably. According to the police, however, most boaters follow the restrictions, and the boating culture has gotten better over time.

HS said on Wednesday from a water traffic accidentwhere a motorboat collided at high speed with the side of a water bus near Helsinki.

The entrepreneur got the news by Peter Brandt to contact the delivery and download direct words about water transport culture in Helsinki.

Brandt has been monitoring water traffic from the island of Katajanokanluoto off Helsinki. He rents out the island for cafe operations and says that he often encounters situations where people driving by break the speed limit.

“Sometimes there is a raid, after that the restrictions are followed for maybe two hours,” says Brandt.

Reckless The chief commissioner of the Helsinki police also released a video about boating on Thursday Dennis Pasterstein. The video published in X shows how a speed of 50 kilometers per hour is driven in the area of ​​the 10 km/h speed limit.

“Some of the charter boaters know the water traffic rules incredibly poorly,” writes Pasterstein.

Police has recorded 126 traffic error fees or fines for watercraft during the current boating season, says Pasterstein, who was contacted by HS.

Most of the entries are due to overspeeding, some are also about the lack of fire extinguishers or life jackets.

In the same period last year, the corresponding number was 99. However, Pasterstein points out that the numbers are still reasonable.

“Yes, the majority follow the restrictions, but there are always exceptions, just like in road traffic.”

As a problem are not only speed but also useless waves. Such can occur if the boat is unnecessarily in the so-called slush plane, i.e. driving with the bow upright.

The one who runs a cafe in Katajanokanluota Mari Impola tells about last summer’s case where the waves caused by a motorboat damaged the customer’s boat.

“The rail railings bent and a piece of wood came off,” Impola describes.

This is what happened to Mari Impola’s client’s boat. “Those signs are not put up for nothing. Especially in harbor areas, big damage can be caused if a big boat hits a big wave,” says Superintendent Dennis Pasterstein. Photo: Mari Impola

Impola also remembers a frightening incident at Katajanokanluota some years ago. A large motor boat had driven past Katajannokanluoto and caused the skipper of the water bus to fly into the water. The skipper had narrowly avoided hitting the running propeller of the docked boat.

“If it had flown even slightly in the other direction, it would have been the head directly in the propeller and the skull split open.”

Peter Brandt put clearer signs in front of Helsinki to tell about speed limits and the ban on making waves.

Head of the Helsinki Coast Guard Station Jarmo Häkkinen agrees with Brandt that the limitations of the waterways could be seen better.

“It certainly has its flaws. In certain areas they are more visible, in certain areas they are not,” says Häkkinen.

The signs tell about the speed limit and the ban on making waves. According to Jarmo Häkkinen, the Coast Guard has collaborated with Traficom to map places where warning signs are missing or not visible well.

“Marking is challenging, because you can’t put them everywhere in the sea,” says Häkkinen.

I will cage according to the average size of boats and the power of engines have increased considerably in the long term.

“The size of the ship has a significant effect on wave formation. People don’t necessarily take into account the waves caused by their own boats,” says Hirvonen.

The surveillance tasks caused by jet skis have also become more common in the Coast Guard.

“During the last 2-3 years, the number of tasks caused by them has clearly increased, it can be seen in the number of tasks.”

Caged and Pasterstein point out that the control of water traffic is one task among others.

“When there are many tasks, everything related to spirit and health is prioritized. It affects the number of normal patrols,” says Häkkinen.

The monitoring of speeding and the ban on wave formation therefore sometimes has to give way to the more acute.

However, Häkkinen believes that boating culture has improved over the years.

“Along with the development of the equipment, the behavior has also gone in a better direction.”

Correction 19.7. 10:55 p.m.: The news previously incorrectly stated that part of the fines recorded by the police for water vehicles were recorded due to the lack of seat belts. In reality, some of the fines have been issued due to the lack of life jackets.