Water transport | 74-year-old Emma starts serving Kruunuvuorenranta

The new ship is bigger than the Admiral currently operating on the route.

Helsinki A new vessel will start in the Kruunuvuorenrantan ferry service next Monday: 74-year-old Emma.

According to Helsinki Region Transport (HSL), Emma is significantly larger than Admiral, which now operates between Kruununhaa and Kruunuvuorenranta.

Emma is almost 30 meters tall, while Admiral is just under 20 meters tall. Emma can accommodate 216 passengers. Admiral’s recommended passenger capacity is 120–140.

Emma, ​​which was completed in 1949, originally operated in Korkeasaari traffic for almost 40 years under the name Korkeasaari-Högholmen. In recent years, the ship has made entertainment cruises in the Helsinki archipelago.

Last The water route that opened in the spring between Meritullintori in Kruununhaa and Kruunuvuorenranta in Laajasalo has proven to be popular.

According to HSL, more than 116,000 passengers have traveled on the ferry so far and it has had an average of nearly 30,000 users per month.

The ferry ride takes twenty minutes one way, and you can use HSL’s AB zone ticket.

Ferry runs daily in the summer and on weekdays in the winter from around seven in the morning to ten in the evening and on winter weekends from around ten in the morning to in the evening. The shift interval is fifty minutes.

The winter season of the ferry line starts at the beginning of November, when the Tor ferry, familiar from the Suomenlinna service, starts operating on the route.

Traffic will continue until the Kruunusillat bridges under construction are completed.