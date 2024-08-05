“The water thieves are armed. They attack us at night, break into the wells and make money by selling the water. They leave my garden and the taps in my house dry,” says Zandile Phiri, a 55-year-old widow living in Chiboyla, the most troubled slum in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital. “I don’t sleep; I’m always on guard,” she explains. She is referring to the thieves who raid the already overexploited wells in the city’s slums to sell the water to hotels, golf courses or swimming pools. The fights for water are heating up the spirits of residents suffering from the drought brought on by the phenomenon of drought. The boy since January, aggravated by a poor running water network.

Frequent droughts, floods and heat waves due to climate change have caused the driest agricultural season in 40 years in the southern African country, with 84 of its 116 districts affected by crop failure, livestock deaths and growing poverty and food insecurity. The president declared a national state of disaster in late February after five weeks without rain. More than 6 million of Zambia’s 20 million people need urgent humanitarian assistance, the UN warned. International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies at the end of May. In the capital, where it is estimated that 70% of its more than three million inhabitants They live in informal settlementsthe lack of water is acute, according to Edgar Dombo, a recently retired official of the Lusaka Water Department.

Dombo explains that due to the lack of networks of small dams and the deterioration of municipal connections for running water, most households in Zambian slums supply themselves by digging wells about five metres deep in their yards. According to a UN-Habitat report 2023, Only 50% of households in Lusaka have access to safe drinking water and 41% to sanitation services. “The wells are not licensed. They are inefficient. They leak water when it rains in the country, and in dry years like 2023 and 2024, they dry up. Fights over water also become dangerous,” he says.

Organised thieves roam the slums at night, stealing water from wells using wheelbarrows and small trucks to resell to hotels, churches, landowners, gold mining complexes and “other thirsty municipalities” to make money, according to Paul Chilima, head of the Chiboyla Neighbourhood Watch Committee.

Sergeant Daudi Kwinje of the Zambia Police Organised Crime Squad unit says that since October, there have been eight communal clashes in the suburb, resulting in 20 serious injuries, and 40 arrests during clashes between neighbourhood watch committees and night raiders. “Water thieves are not afraid. They work in groups at night, armed with knives and raid the most productive water wells,” he explains.

Suspects tell us that those buying the stolen water are boutique hotels, luxury restaurants, dry cleaners, golf course developers and swimming pool managers. Daudi Kwinje, Sergeant of the Zambia Police Anti-Organized Crime Squad

Interrogations of the detainees suggest that there is a network of wealthy buyers eager for water in the richer neighbourhoods of Lusaka, such as Manda Hill in the east, where it is not easy to drill water wells because of the rocky surface. “The suspects tell us that those who buy the stolen water carts in the low-income slums are some of the hotels boutique, “Fine restaurants, dry cleaners, golf course developers and swimming pool managers,” the sergeant said.

Bila Akim, a landscaper who designs lawns, driveways and palm gardens for wealthy homeowners in Zambia’s capital, says Lusaka has very little infrastructure to provide running water to homes, even in wealthy hotel districts. Although he says he doesn’t hire thieves to raid wells in poor neighborhoods, Akim says they make a good living by selling a 100-liter cart of water for $50.

“Lusaka was already a water-stressed city before the drought in The boy“I doubt very much that their municipal pipe network, built in the 1960s, can continue to supply even 49% of households with running water. Yet our work building gardens for hotels, golf courses and housing for the well-off requires trucks of water in bulk on a daily basis. Water thieves have seen a gap in the market,” Akim said.

Stella Zakaria, Lusaka’s water infrastructure security officer, denies that it is the failure to maintain a modern piped water network that has left the city with a network of unlicensed and untidy wells that fail in years of climate emergencies. The city is the victim, she says: “Every time we lay municipal pipes, made of steel and plastic, criminals sabotage the infrastructure and loot it for resale on metal markets. This wastes 30% of the city’s piped water,” insists Zakaria, who says the city government suspects a link between the saboteurs and nocturnal water thieves.

Agony in African cities

O’Brien Nhachi, climate expert and former analyst at the Center for Natural Resource Governance, Based in Harare, Zimbabwe, the agency says what is happening in Lusaka is an example of the agony of water shortages suffered by many African cities.

Climate-related droughts and floods are damaging poorly maintained networks of dams that were built in cities in the 1950s during colonial times. Rapid population growth is leading to disputes over water between industries and households, and underground wells are appearing unplanned and putting the cities’ natural water tables to the test.

“These underground wells are the last hope to keep thirst at bay and preserve vitally important home gardens. Unfortunately, droughts are also taking a serious toll on these wells,” says Nhachi. “The water plunderers in Lusaka are just a sign that climate disasters and poor water management have finally caught up with them,” he says.

As the climate crisis suffocates cities like Lusaka, community fights over water will become more costly and murky – but more profitable for criminals Shamiso Mupara, geographer and reforestation activist

Zandile Phiri, the widow whose well is being raided at night, says that many neighbours have given up on maintaining their gardens, which are essential to staving off hunger in households. As she speaks, Phiri activates a mechanical lever that makes it easier to draw water: “The water table is very low due to the drought and the heat. I only draw a few buckets a day to cook for my children. There is not much water left to water the carrots, maize, cabbage or feed my rabbits. And if that were not enough, heartless thieves raid the water every night,” explains Phiri.

As the climate crisis looms over cities in the region, the risk of water stress leading to deep criminality and community violence increases, according to geographer and reforestation activist Shamiso Mupara. She points to nearby cities like Johannesburg or Tshwane, thirsty areas of South Africa where gangs known as “water mafias” are allegedly engaged in industrial-scale sabotage of water infrastructure and commandeering trucks to supply dry households. “As the climate crisis suffocates cities like Lusaka, community struggles over water will become more costly and murky, but more profitable for criminals,” Mupara concludes.

