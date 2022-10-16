“There is a lot of lifeless water in the universe, but nowhere is there life without water.” Sylvia A. Earle

Without water there is no life that simple and plain. When planets like Mars have been explored, more than life they have looked for water or traces of it. That environment where precisely life originated on earth about 4,000 million years ago. Three quarters of the earth is made up of water as well as almost 70% of the human body. Human beings can survive 5 to 7 days without water. Thousands of people and children around the world walk 200 million hours every day to find water and 2.2 billion people do not have access to drinking water. All this without considering that without water the millions and millions of hectares that give us food every day could not be planted.

On the other hand, the water, mainly the one that falls to us from the sky, is generally a blessing; although there are occasions that can generate misfortunes. According to the World Bank, 9 out of 10 natural disasters are related to water.

It is so critical for many countries that according to this organization the GDP of some regions could be reduced by up to 6% by 2050 due to water losses related to agriculture, health, income and property.

As we know, it would not be possible to plant anything without water; not even the bean we used to see grow in a glass jar in elementary school. Water is essential to feed the planet. Within 30 years we will be more than 10 billion humans and we will have a much higher demand for food than today. 3.2 billion people currently live in agricultural areas with drought and water problems, and as if this were not enough, 78% of the poorest people in the world live in rural areas that depend on agriculture.

Only 20% of the land that gives us food has any irrigation system, but it produces 40% of the food and 55% of its value. This speaks to us of the urgent need to continue innovating and seeking to bring more and better irrigation systems to all corners of the world.

One of Sinaloa’s greatest blessings is its well-structured irrigation system, which is almost a century old. With its 11 rivers and 11 dams, we are a privileged state for agriculture. Over there I remember reading in the book “El Oro Rojo de Sinaloa” by Eduardo Frías Sarmiento, which shows that the privileged position for decades in the production and export of food was not due to the fact that we had the most fertile land, but because we knew plan and invest in time in the hydraulic development of the state.

This year we have been blessed with abundant rains. In fact, in August it was the state with the most rainfall in Mexico with 339mm/m2. And anticipating a difficult year with a possible drought, the dams recovered considerably. As of this month we are at 76% of their capacity, while last year, on these same dates, we were just under 56%. A considerable increase that ensures the availability of this liquid for the current 2022-2023 season. Let us remember that in previous years, producers have had to stop planting thousands of hectares or finish harvests earlier due to lack of it.

Our main competitor in production, Florida, also had heavy rains, but unfortunately for its population it was accompanied by Hurricane Ian and therefore winds of up to 150 miles per hour. According to some publications, the most destructive since 1935. Thousands of hectares of vegetables were damaged, which has raised prices through the roof. Similarly, it is expected that there will continue to be shortages for several weeks.

In California, another major vegetable producer, the story is quite the opposite. They are going through a tremendous drought. California is the world’s leading producer of tomatoes for processing, accounting for 95% of US production and 35% of world production. The USDA (US Department of Agriculture) reduced the tomato production forecast for this year from 12.2 million tons to 10.5 million due to the effect of the drought. It should be noted that the last 3 years together have been the driest on record in the history of this state.

As we have seen, water will never cease to be the protagonist in food production. And since farmers are one of its main users (70% according to the World Bank), we have the responsibility to seek to innovate in its use and preservation, without putting the food supply at risk.

By: Georgius Gotsis Fontes. Dir. Veggies From Mexico – CAADES