The water taxis sailing between Vlieland and Terschelling sailed much faster than allowed in the days before the fatal collision with the express boat.

This can be seen on the basis of public AIS data. These are (online) ship data in which, among other things, the position and speed of a ship can be viewed.

On the Wadden Sea, a maximum of 20 kilometers per hour applies for boats up to 20 meters if they sail between sunset and sunrise. According to the Leeuwarder Courant at the time of the accident, ran the 11.3-meter-long Stormwalker, just after two turns, at 28 kilometers per hour. The majority of the crossing was 45 kilometers per hour. The express boat De Tiger, which is over 50 meters long, was traveling 55 kilometers per hour just before the collision.

The police and Rijkswaterstaat say they have not yet taken any measures in response to the fatal collision. The water taxis of operator De Bazuin have not sailed since the accident.

The police are still looking for the 12-year-old boy and adult man who ended up in the water near Terschelling after the collision. Yesterday’s search turned up nothing. The police deployed a sonar boat and drones, among other things, and searched in the vicinity of the fairway where the accident happened.

The search will resume today, a police spokeswoman said.

accident

In the accident early Friday morning, a speedboat and a water taxi collided for unknown reasons. The accident killed a 46-year-old man from Sexbierum and a 57-year-old man from Leeuwarden. The police assume that the missing persons are no longer alive and will wash up somewhere, as it became clear earlier.

