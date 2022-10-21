Home page World

Of: Tanya Kipke

Split

Emergency services were looking for missing people after the collision. You had to stop the search. © Jaring Rispens/ANP/dpa

A water taxi crashes into a ferry off the Dutch coast. Two people die, two more are missing. Underneath a child.

Harlingen – An accident off the Dutch coast claimed at least two lives. On Friday morning (October 21), the water taxi “Stormloper” with eight people on board crashed into the fast ferry “Tiger” off the Wadden Sea island of Terschelling. The accident happened a few hundred meters off the island in a fairway in shallow water. How exactly the collision could have happened is still unclear. There was neither storm nor fog.

Disaster with a ferry off Terschelling: little hope for missing people

Witnesses reported on the radio that both ships were going very fast. According to information from the Coast Guard, the water taxi was badly damaged and sank. The sea rescuers were deployed with several boats and were able to rescue six people, including the captain. Two people lost their lives in the collision, and attempts were made to resuscitate them, but in vain. They succumbed to their injuries.

Two other people are still missing. Including a child, as the coast guard in Harlingen announced on Friday. But the emergency services have no hope that the two missing people will be rescued alive. The search for them was initially called off without success. According to the Coast Guard, the current in the area is so strong that people are carried away very quickly.

Netherlands: Experts examine ships after collision

The high-speed ferry “Tiger” was on its way to Harlingen on the mainland in the north of the country with around 27 people on board. Although she was severely damaged by the impact, she was able to continue her journey to Harlingen on her own. According to the emergency services, all people were able to leave the ferry unharmed. The water taxi has since been recovered and towed ashore. Experts are now examining the ships. (tkip/dpa)