research councilIn the boat accident on the Wadden Sea near Terschelling in October 2022, the fast boat Tiger of the Doeksen shipping company and the water taxi De Stormloper of Watertaxi De Bazuin, which collided with each other, were sailing too fast. The fast boat was even sailing more than twice too fast, the Dutch Safety Board (OvV) concluded. Three men and a child were killed in the accident and four others were injured. The body of the 12-year-old boy was never found.